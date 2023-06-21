The aunt of a woman police believe was killed in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month in Southwest Harbor said her niece was a “wonderful soul” who leaves behind two pre-teen girls.

Amber Ray Robbins, 35, of Tremont was found dead on June 11 alongside Route 102 near Smuggler’s Den Campground. Maine State Police later said Robbins died from blunt force trauma and that they believe her death was caused by a hit-and-run car crash.

Robbins grew up in Waldo County and attended Searsport High School, where she played basketball, according to her aunt, Belfast resident Amylin Billings. Speaking on behalf of Robbins’ other relatives, Billings said she was not sure how long Robbins lived on Mount Desert Island but that it was “quite a while.”

Robbins held a few jobs over the years, working at one point for The Jackson Laboratory, and more recently worked as an in-home health aide, Billings said.

“She changed her life for her girls,” Billings said, saying that Robbins had struggled with addiction years ago. “She would do anything for anyone.”

Billings said Robbins was married but at the time of her death was separated and living alone with her daughters, who are 11 and 12 years old. She said the girls “are with family and getting all the love and support they could possibly ever need.”

Billings declined to provide the names of the girls, saying the family wanted to protect their privacy.

She said Robbins’ relatives have not heard any details from state police about the investigation.

“Whoever did this took a mom away from two little girls,” Billings said. “We just want justice for Amber. We want [whoever did it] found and arrested.”

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police, said Tuesday that detectives continue to investigate the case but do not expect to have any updates for the next several days.

Robbins enjoyed dressing up for Halloween, her aunt said, and she enjoyed watching scary films. Two of her favorite possessions were a Chucky doll and a Bride of Chucky doll from the “Child’s Play” film series, Billings said.

“She was a fun, spirited soul,” she said. “Her favorite holiday was Halloween.”

Robbins also loved the outdoors and enjoyed getting outside to do things with her two daughters, especially kayaking, she said.

“She was an awesome individual that would do anything for anyone,” Billings said. “She was a wonderful soul.”