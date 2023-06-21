Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

“An Act to Restore Access to the Federal Laws Beneficial to Wabanaki Nations,” is 43 years overdue for our Maine Tribes. It would place Maine’s Wabanaki Nations on equal footing with what all other federally recognized tribes have enjoyed for decades. Gratefully, this bill has bipartisan sponsor support and will hopefully be embraced by the whole Legislature.

LD 2004 changes the one provision of the 1980 Maine Indian Settlement Claims Act (MICSA) that excessively burdens Maine tribes. MICSA currently requires our tribes to lobby Congress to be included in relevant federal laws — a long and expensive process beyond their means.

The bill will allow our tribes to improve economic growth, public safety, and self-determination, which will also help their non-Wabanaki neighbors thrive.

For more information on LD 2004 go to: https://wabanakialliance.com/ld2004/.

This situation is a basic human rights embarrassment to the whole state. I strongly believe this bill is the right thing to do, as do an overwhelming amount of Maine people.

Please ask your state legislators to support LD 2004.

Roberta B. Beavers

Retired Maine Legislator

South Berwick