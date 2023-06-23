BANGOR — The Friends of Dakin Pool is excited to announce that the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause ice cream truck is coming to Dakin Pool. The event will be held Monday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dakin Pool, 380 Pine Street.

All donations in exchange for ice cream will support three major areas at Dakin Pool – capital improvements, services, and operations. The Jump In! campaign goal is $160,000. Only cash and checks (made out to Friends of Dakin Pool) will be accepted by the Darling’s truck.

Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause was designed as a fun way to give back to local communities and causes. The truck attends local events to give out ice cream for free, in exchange for voluntary donations to benefit the cause or charity. Since 2012, the truck has raised over $490,000 for thousands of causes and charities.

For more information email friendsofdakinpool@gmail.com. For more information on the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause program, visit www.icecreamforacause.com or email icecream@darlings.com

The mission of the Friends of Dakin Pool is to raise private funds to support the publicly owned Dakin Pool in Bangor, and to work cooperatively with city officials to help maintain this recreational gem for children and families. Find us on Facebook and on GoFundMe Jump In!

