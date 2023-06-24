Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine's tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber in this March 16, 2023 file photo, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

LD 2004 must be passed to restore Wabanaki access to the nation’s federal Indian laws.  LD 2007 must restore self-governance.

I am a pre-service elementary teacher preparing, for one, to responsibly convey Native American history to Maine’s children. For how long will I say that the Wabanaki remain excluded from many U.S. tribal laws? How long will I state that Wabanaki Nations lack self-determination over the lands remaining to them? Hundreds of years of state dominance, political struggles, and legal hurdles — many continue.

The students will ask why. But I don’t teach mind-reading — today, despite many clear acts on public opinion ( fully funding schools is an example!), it seems Gov. Janet Mills will not give us a square answer. I’m not waiting for their generation to demand one.

Fairness for the Wabanaki Nations, now.

Alex Silver

Portland