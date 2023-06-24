Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

LD 2004 must be passed to restore Wabanaki access to the nation’s federal Indian laws. LD 2007 must restore self-governance.

I am a pre-service elementary teacher preparing, for one, to responsibly convey Native American history to Maine’s children. For how long will I say that the Wabanaki remain excluded from many U.S. tribal laws? How long will I state that Wabanaki Nations lack self-determination over the lands remaining to them? Hundreds of years of state dominance, political struggles, and legal hurdles — many continue.

The students will ask why. But I don’t teach mind-reading — today, despite many clear acts on public opinion ( fully funding schools is an example!), it seems Gov. Janet Mills will not give us a square answer. I’m not waiting for their generation to demand one.

Fairness for the Wabanaki Nations, now.

Alex Silver

Portland