Otters are one of those Maine creatures that entertain us when we see them in the wild, or if we catch them on a trail camera.

Good friend Colin Chase of Gray has rolled out a couple of video segments featuring river otters doing their thing on the banks of a waterway.

In the first clip, two otters emerge from the water and begin romping playfully in and around tufts of grass growing on the shore.

The second piece of video shows an otter marking its territory. The animal seems to be having fun rolling around and scratching in the muck.

This otter twice lays down some scent from near its hind end before finally slipping quietly and effortlessly back into the water.

It is clear these slippery swimmers enjoy being in and around the water.

Our sincere thanks to Colin Chase for sharing his awesome trail camera videos with Bangor Daily News readers. Be sure to check out his “Maine Woodsbooger” YouTube page to get a look at more of his tremendous work.

