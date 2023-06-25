OXFORD, Ohio — Orono resident Beth Jackson is a current master’s student in the Global Field Program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly. Jackson is traveling in summer 2023 to Thailand to study emerging models in conservation and education as well as spiritual connections to nature.

Jackson is the assistant director for the Maine Bound Adventure Center at the University of Maine.

More information about Jackson’s 2023 course can be found at https://miamioh.edu/cas/graduate-studies/project-dragonfly/earth-expeditions/courses-landing-pages/thailand.html.

Project Dragonfly’s Earth Expeditions graduate courses have engaged thousands of people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.

Learn more about Project Dragonfly at https://miamioh.edu/cas/graduate-studies/project-dragonfly/index.html.