KINGSTON, Rhode Island — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2023 dean’s list, to qualify full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Local honorees are:

Abby Caron of Bangor,

Matt Hogan of Bangor,

Kathryn Higgins of Hermon,

Ben Culina of Orono,

Madison Culina of Orono,

Adam Henderson of Orono, and

Braylee Wardwell of Stetson .