A Bangor police officer shot at a suspect during a confrontation early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a Finson Road residence for domestic disturbance about 3 a.m., according to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu.

When they arrived, they encountered a suspect with a knife, and Officer Bobbylee Gillespie fired her gun, Beaulieu said Sunday.

That person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and unrelated to the officer’s use of force, according to Beaulieu.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating, as is standard procedure whenever an officer uses deadly force in the state.

Beaulieu said no additional information will be released during the investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated the suspect was hospitalized as a result of the officer’s use of deadly force.