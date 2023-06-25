A Smithfield man was killed Saturday morning when he crashed into a parked car and was ejected in Norridgewock.

Gerald Perri, 54, was driving a gray 2014 Dodge Avenger north on Mechanic Street about 3:14 a.m. when he left the road and crashed into a 2012 Mazda sedan parked in a driveway, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Perri, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene, the Sentinel reported.

The crash remains under investigation, but speeding appears to be a factor in the crash.