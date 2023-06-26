POLAND SPRING — Sixteen Maine high school seniors each now have $1,000 to use toward their college education. Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, part of BlueTriton Brands has awarded its annual Good Science Scholarships to students from five Maine high schools.

“We’re proud to support these young men and women as they begin their college careers.” said Heather Printup, community relations manager for Poland Spring. “Respect and responsibility for the environment is at the core of our business, and it’s a value we work hard to pass on to the next generation of stewards through our Poland Spring Good Science Scholarship program.”

Poland Spring has awarded more than $280,000 in scholarships since 2007. Qualifying seniors must attend a Poland Spring host community high school, plan to pursue a degree or training in life science, physical science, earth science, engineering or environmental science or policy, or similar field and submit an essay highlighting what environmental stewardship means to them.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Poland Regional High School

Abigail Bsullak

Ema Higgins

Mitchell McGarry

Gray-New Gloucester High School

Teada Chhem

Jennah Lynch

Bonny Eagle High School

Sarah Ettinger

Sarah Marsico

Lillian Gaudiano

Benjamin Savage

Jillian Sawyer

Fryeburg Academy

James Morrison

Andrew Irwin

Gege Liu

Mt. Abram

Isabella Norster

Veda Clement

Charles Pye