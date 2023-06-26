By Kim Brawn

Are you tired of paying for endless streaming channels? A la carte has become mucho dinero! Entertainment costs big bucks these days, so finding the best deals is essential. This summer there’s no question where you’ll find great bargains: the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft. Our July programs feature top-notch talent (human and animal!), intriguing topics for all ages, and are free and open to the public.

It wouldn’t be summer at TFL without “Reading with Erma!” every Wednesday at 3 p.m. through Aug. 23. Erma (a certified therapy dog) and her human companion April will read with kids who might need extra help, want to be ready for the next school year, and who love dogs and reading!

TFL’s Summer Kid’s Series presents “Chewonki: Fur, Feathers & Feet” Thursday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. This traveling natural history program, aimed at preschoolers through second grade, focuses on animal adaptations and includes furs, skeletons, and live animals.

At 6 p.m. on July 6 award-winning newspaper reporter and columnist Amy Calder stops by to discuss her book, “Comfort is an Old Barn: Stories from the Heart of Maine.” Amy has been with the Morning Sentinel for 34 years, starting in their Skowhegan (her hometown) bureau. She’s covered city government, murders, car crashes and, in 2009, started writing a weekly human interest column, “Reporting Aside.”

The sweet sounds of singer-songwriter Alexandria Thomas will fill the air during a special Sunday concert on July 9 from 3-5 p.m. Alexandria was born and raised in Alabama, playing guitar and singing in public since age 14. She moved to Maine in 2022 and says, “I absolutely love it.” In addition to playing gigs in the area, she teaches music at Piscataquis Community Secondary School in Guilford. Her solo sets include country, pop, and everything in between. Crowds may exceed chairs, so consider bringing a lawn chair or blanket.

Many of us remember Show and Tell from childhood — you never knew what to expect or where it might lead. Youth Services Librarian Ms. Michelle gives the game new life with “Kids Community Show and Tell” on Thursday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. Kids can bring a favorite object, art they made, a picture of their favorite place or person and then share with the audience. Children will get up to 3-4 minutes to share. No expensive objects or in-person pets, please/

Looking for a more natural approach to de-stress or clean? Join us for “Let’s Talk (& Make!) Essential Oils 101” with TFL’s Michelle Fagan on July 13 at 1:30 p.m. Did you know that oils can help with headaches and make wonderful perfumes too? Michelle will share her aromatherapy knowledge, experience and tips — and guide participants through making their own take-home oil spray or roller concoction. First come, first served.

Give kids a close encounter of the wildlife kind on Thursday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at “Wildlife Encounters’ Junior Zookeeper” program. Presenters from this ecology center & farm school will bring wild exotic animals that kids can learn about and maybe even get to touch.

Take a break from Netflix and join us at 6 p.m. on July 20 for “Working the Land” from Northeast Historic Film. David Weiss, the nonprofit archives’ founder, will host the event which he calls, “A marvelous look at woods and farming operations.” The presentation includes great shots of life in the wood’s camp including tools and methods used to cut and haul logs to be steered down the Kennebec to various mills. You’ll also see filling ice wagons, a log boom on Wyman Lake, a jam at Moxie Falls, and sluicing at Wyman Dam.

Calling all teens (grades 8-12), we have a monthly reading group just for you. TFL’s Teen Book Club starts Tuesday, July 25 at 3 p.m. Just choose a book and then meet and talk about it. Foxcroft Academy students can use it for reading requirements. See FA’s website for requirements.

Join us for the “Pam & Sihtric Dog Show” starring Pine Tree Hospice’s Pam Pultz and, Sihtric, her beloved (and very cute!) canine companion on Thursday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Undoubtedly, this talented (and Westminster award-winning!) Parson Russell Terrier will win hearts and minds and steal the show with his tricks. Pam will share dog trick tips and take questions.

If you like to bird watch, you’ll want to come to “State of the Birds: Decades of Change” July 27 at 6 p.m. Nick Lund, from Maine Audubon, will discuss how bird populations are continually changing, what species are disappearing, which ones are increasing, and what the future might bring.

Maybe your budget is tight, you don’t feel like coordinating plans, or just want a break from your phone. Maybe the kids are complaining they’re bored. Never fear, TFL is here — your summer activity and entertainment destination. We’ll give you much more bang . . . for no bucks!



TFL hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit our website www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page, Instagram @tf_library, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. All programs are free and open to the public. When possible, we will hold events in our outdoor pavilion and livestream them via Facebook.