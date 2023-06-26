A ram is no longer on the lam in Cape Elizabeth.

The ram that had been roaming around Cape Elizabeth for more than a week was finally captured over the weekend.

Sheep wool was placed in the area of Two Lights State Park because it was known the wayward ram was hunkered down around there, according to Cape Elizabeth police.

The intent of the wool was for the ram to think other sheep were in the area so he would stay put.

A team of volunteers was able to find the ram and use a tranquilizer gun to sedate him.

The ram was taken back home to a local farm where he will live until being brought back to Richmond Island in November.