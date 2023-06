A body was found in the Presumpscot River in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

A man and woman were floating on the Presumpscot near Riverside Golf Course about 3 p.m. when they discovered the body, according to interim Portland Police Chief Robert Martin.

Martin said the body appears to have been in the water for a long time. The body will be taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine a cause of death and manner of death.

No additional information was released.