Maine House Democrats struggled over a period of six hours to advance a key abortion-rights bill.

More from the Legislature:

There are no official numbers on off-market homes for sale, but the numbers will likely grow as long as inventory remains tight.

Many Maine retirees will find themselves nearly $6,000 short of funds annually because they couldn’t save enough while working.

Residents will likely see a nearly 10 percent increase in their tax bills because of climbing property values.

A grant program allowed Kortnie and Nick Mullins to restore — and upgrade — the facade of the building known as the Adams-Pickering Block.

Mainers battled widespread forest fires in 1825, 1908 and 1947, but Maine can look to Nova Scotia to see the risk it now faces.

Camden voters backed marijuana legalization in 2016. But when it came to allowing sales in town, a strong majority of voters said “no” in the June election.

In addition to drug overdoses, there remains a stigma and lack of understanding of addictions, according to coalition co-chair Becky Miller.

For a group bent on preserving French in the St. John Valley, this is more than education. It’s a rebirth of the Acadian soul.

Tori Ervin, 15, now operates Tori Ervin Photography in addition to Tori’s Cakes and Bakes.

Fort Fairfield was once the primary hub of Maine’s potato industry, but natural disasters and shifting industry gutted the town.

Jonathan French is a full-throated expert of roundabouts and touts their superior safety records over traditional intersections.

Chris Bryant will inherit a John Bapst boys basketball program that hasn’t had a winning season since the 1990s.

While it may be hard to do, some plants need regular, aggressive pruning in order to produce the best fruits or vegetables possible.

Before engaging in combat, you should “know your enemy,” as Sun Tzu said. This is particularly important when dealing with ticks.

Fewer ruffed grouse chicks may survive into the fall this year because of Maine’s cold, wet spring.

“Sometimes you can’t wait for the perfect weather to go hiking,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.

Otters are one of those Maine creatures that entertain us when we see them in the wild, or if we catch them on a trail camera.

“They might look like candy, but I wouldn’t try eating them,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.

In other Maine news…

