Feeling the heat? Your pets are too. Here's some tips to prevent heat stroke.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Inside the late-night fight over Janet Mills’ abortion bill
Maine House Democrats struggled over a period of six hours to advance a key abortion-rights bill.
More from the Legislature:
- Democrats are crafting another majority budget. That may further erode the relationship between the parties.
- The bill to pare back Maine’s generous solar incentives from Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot, won House approval in a tight 69-65 vote after also passing the Senate.
Off-market homes can give less competitive Maine buyers a chance
There are no official numbers on off-market homes for sale, but the numbers will likely grow as long as inventory remains tight.
Mainers are struggling to save for retirement. Here are 4 things you can do now.
Many Maine retirees will find themselves nearly $6,000 short of funds annually because they couldn’t save enough while working.
Bangor residents’ property tax bills will likely increase next year
Residents will likely see a nearly 10 percent increase in their tax bills because of climbing property values.
A Bangor building’s new look is thanks to a program that has transformed downtowns statewide
A grant program allowed Kortnie and Nick Mullins to restore — and upgrade — the facade of the building known as the Adams-Pickering Block.
Fire officials want Mainers to plan for the next big blaze
Mainers battled widespread forest fires in 1825, 1908 and 1947, but Maine can look to Nova Scotia to see the risk it now faces.
Camden battle shows how divided Mainers remain over marijuana sales
Camden voters backed marijuana legalization in 2016. But when it came to allowing sales in town, a strong majority of voters said “no” in the June election.
Houlton coalition wants to find solutions to overdose deaths
In addition to drug overdoses, there remains a stigma and lack of understanding of addictions, according to coalition co-chair Becky Miller.
Acadian culture is being reborn at this French-language preschool
For a group bent on preserving French in the St. John Valley, this is more than education. It’s a rebirth of the Acadian soul.
15-year-old Aroostook girl starts her 2nd business
Tori Ervin, 15, now operates Tori Ervin Photography in addition to Tori’s Cakes and Bakes.
Once a hub of Aroostook, Fort Fairfield starts new drive to revitalize
Fort Fairfield was once the primary hub of Maine’s potato industry, but natural disasters and shifting industry gutted the town.
This Mainer loves roundabouts so much, he wrote a children’s book about them
Jonathan French is a full-throated expert of roundabouts and touts their superior safety records over traditional intersections.
Former Husson men’s basketball assistant named new head boys coach at John Bapst
Chris Bryant will inherit a John Bapst boys basketball program that hasn’t had a winning season since the 1990s.
The meaner you are to these plants, the better they will grow
While it may be hard to do, some plants need regular, aggressive pruning in order to produce the best fruits or vegetables possible.
How you can repel disease-carrying ticks without any chemicals
Before engaging in combat, you should “know your enemy,” as Sun Tzu said. This is particularly important when dealing with ticks.
Maine hunters may see fewer ruffed grouse this fall
Fewer ruffed grouse chicks may survive into the fall this year because of Maine’s cold, wet spring.
A gloomy day is a great time to take a hike
“Sometimes you can’t wait for the perfect weather to go hiking,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.
Watch these adorable otters sliding around in the mud
Otters are one of those Maine creatures that entertain us when we see them in the wild, or if we catch them on a trail camera.
What are those beautiful neon pink slime balls in the Maine woods?
“They might look like candy, but I wouldn’t try eating them,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.
In other Maine news…
Bangor police officer shoots at suspect armed with knife
Bangor children celebrate opening day at Dakin Pool
Dysart’s named best in country for truck stop food
Photos: Bangor celebrates Pride 2023
Photos: Country music fans descend on Bangor for Kane Brown concert
Northern Aroostook town passes 1st hurdle to replace 80-year-old fire station
Acadia is home to more than 300 bird species. Climate change adds urgency to recording their songs
State suspends 2 Nordic Aquafarms’ licenses for the Belfast fish farm
Man killed in Lincolnville fire
Man killed in Norridgewock crash
Lewiston High School sports complex vandalized
Gardiner witnesses hundreds of sturgeon spawn near downtown
Body found in Presumpscot River
Portland selects new police chief
Brunswick man arrested after standoff in Portland Burger King parking lot
State title-winning Skowhegan football coach steps down for assistant principal job