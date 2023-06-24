Slugger the Sea Dog, the mascot of the Portland Sea Dogs, has been chosen to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The goofy mascot, who has already received “Greatest Community Impact” and “Best In-Game Skit or Routine” awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame, will be inducted in a ceremony held on Aug. 12 in Indiana. He is the first minor league mascot to be chosen for the hall, which already includes 27 iconic mascots from across sports.

Slugger has been a part of the team since its inception in 1994. The team, which is a Eastern League Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is currently in its 30th season, and its first under non-local, corporate ownership.

This is the third year that Slugger has been entered as a participant in the Hall of Fame’s induction survey. Out of 20 choices, fans voted to induct Slugger, along with Otto the Orange from Syracuse University.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is in Whiting, Indiana, and also includes an interactive children’s museum.