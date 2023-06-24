Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

A page one story in June 23 Bangor Daily News outlines the sad tale of PERC in Orrington which is no longer online and due to be auctioned next month. In the same issue of the BDN is a hopeful story that the Hampden waste plant will finally be sold. Which reminds me of a Castine town meeting several years ago where the representative of the MRC presented a glowing encomium of how the new plant will end our trash problems.

As I recall, when it came time for the town vote, I requested equal time be given for a PERC presentation and was dismissed as unnecessary given the obvious future success in Hampden. Mine was the sole “nay” vote. History confirms my choice. Now the MRC in its latest iteration presents what I hope will reverse its fraught past history.

Bob Friedlander

Castine