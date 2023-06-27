Partners for Peace, Maine’s first domestic violence resource center, is celebrating 50 years of advocating on behalf of people affected by domestic violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

In 1973, Spruce Run was established by a small group of determined women becoming one of the first organizations in the United States whose mission was focused on ending domestic violence. In 1979, another group of trailblazers established a domestic violence program called Womancare in Piscataquis County. The two organizations merged in 2013 and later became Partners for Peace.

“We are so grateful to our founding mothers for paving the way to establish some of the nation’s first domestic violence services,” said Amanda Cost, executive director at Partners for Peace. “I’m so proud at how far we have come to expand support for survivors of domestic violence thanks to our dedicated staff, volunteers, and community members over the past five decades.”

During these 50 years Partners for Peace has seen the creation of Maine’s Protection from Abuse Orders, the beginning and continued funding from the state of Maine for domestic violence projects, establishment of Maine’s Commission on Domestic Abuse, along with the federal Violence Against Women Act introduced by then U.S. Sen. Joseph Biden and U.S. Sen. Bill Cohen, and the creation of stalking laws to protect victims of domestic violence.

Now, Partners for Peace is one of the nine member domestic violence resource centers under the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence umbrella. It is their mission to engage individuals and the community to end domestic violence in Maine.

Some of the many support services provided by Partners for Peace include: 24-hour helpline, safety planning, crisis and emotional support, one on one advocacy, support and education groups, civil justice advocacy, criminal justice advocacy, court accompaniment, healthcare advocacy and hospital accompaniment, emergency shelter and housing services, transitional housing services, and children’s services.

Last year, Partners for Peace advocates answered 6,476 calls for help and supported a total of 1,692 victims and survivors of domestic violence (over 200 more people than the previous year) for a total of 7,377 hours (a significant increase). One hundred and 20 individuals received residential services, including emergency shelter for a total of 3,021 bed nights. 642 individuals received court advocacy, including support with protection orders, criminal justice advocacy, and other family and civil matters to keep them safe.



In honor of their 50-year history, Partners for Peace is gathering 50 stories to uplift the voices of those who have been affected by domestic violence and abuse. Stories can be submitted in multiple formats: written pieces, poetry, artwork, photography or other creative means.



Together, these 50 stories will create “Our Collective Story Project” which will be previewed at the October event. Learn more about the project and opportunities to share at http://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/storyproject.

Partners for Peace provides support services for anyone affected by abuse and violence in the Penobscot and Piscataquis County region. For more information, visit our website at http://www.partnersforpeaceme.org. To speak with one of our advocates, please call our 24-hour helpline at 1-800-863-9909. Our services are free and confidential.