The body found in the Presumpscot River over the weekend has been tentatively identified.

A man and woman floating on the Presumpscot near the Riverside Golf Course about 3 p.m. Sunday found the 50-year-old man’s body, according to interim Portland Police Chief Robert Martin.

The man had an out-of-state identification, Martin said Monday afternoon.

Investigators are trying to contact relatives to get DNA samples or dental records to confirm his identity, Martin said.

An autopsy has tentatively determined the man drowned, but the Maine medical examiner is awaiting the result of a toxicology test, according to Martin.

No additional information was released.