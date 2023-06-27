Tania Mulanga, 32 and her son, Martin Kakanda, 2, were last seen early Tuesday morning. Credit: Courtesy of Saco Police Department

A search is underway for a 32-year-old woman and her son who went missing from a Saco residence early Tuesday morning.

Tania Mulanga, who hails from the Congo, and her son, 2-year-old Martin Kakanda, were last seen at around 12 a.m. leaving a residence near the New County Road, according to the Saco Police Department.

Mulanga, a 5-foot-8 Black woman who weighs around 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a sleeveless sundress. She does not speak fluent English, according to officials.

Martin, who does not speak any English, is approximately 3-foot-5 and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about the missing people can contact Sgt. Chris Hardiman of the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.