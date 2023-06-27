A search is underway for a 32-year-old woman and her son who went missing from a Saco residence early Tuesday morning.

Tania Mulanga, who hails from the Congo, and her son, 2-year-old Martin Kakanda, were last seen at around 12 a.m. leaving a residence near the New County Road, according to the Saco Police Department.

Mulanga, a 5-foot-8 Black woman who weighs around 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a sleeveless sundress. She does not speak fluent English, according to officials.

Martin, who does not speak any English, is approximately 3-foot-5 and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about the missing people can contact Sgt. Chris Hardiman of the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.