A former Bates College student-athlete and Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inductee will return to the school as its new associate athletic director.

Knox native Adrienne Shibles will leave her 29-year women’s basketball coaching career behind for the administrative position in Lewiston. She starts July 3, the college announced Monday.

Shibles graduated from Bates College, where she scored more than 1,000 points, in 1991.

She coached women’s basketball at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, Bowdoin College — where she earned the most career wins in program history — and most recently at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Shibles’ success at Division III Bowdoin College did not translate to success at the Division I level. She stepped down as head coach at Dartmouth College in April after the team won just five games under Shibles.

Now Shibles will help lead Bates College’s athletic department and the growth of student-athletes, focusing on their health, academic success and development as leaders, as well as equity and inclusion, according to the college.

Shibles is thrilled to return to Bates and collaborate with coaches and department leaders, she said in a statement.

“From its inception, Bates welcomes all to its campus and continues to promote inclusivity, equity and social justice as its guiding principles,” she said. “I am honored to work at an institution that has always embraced these values, and I’m eager to give back to the community that provided me such a transformational life experience as a young woman.”.