Find your way back to Sawyer’s Market in Southwest Harbor!

Lio Cook and team have re-opened Sawyer’s Market for its first full summer, and they are passionate about fresh, seasonal Maine-grown and Maine-made products! With over 1,000 local goods, including 160-plus Maine brands, they offer high-quality local goods for landbound and seagoing chefs, year-round residents and summer visitors.

Lio graduated from College of the Atlantic shortly before launching the reborn business last summer. “I came to COA because I wanted to move to Maine. I’ve loved this state since I first visited as a teen.”

Lio’s outlook: “I want to sell something that is actually necessary. I envision a store where you can walk in and only find things that will truly add value to your life. What do people need? Real food. Connection. Warmth. Beauty. Stories. These are the things that truly fill us up.”

This summer will also mark the 75th season for the historic market after being closed for two-and-a-half years. Lio and team are learning the ropes the same way long-time owner Don Worcester did back in the day: trial and error. “We can’t be Don and Mary and Brian,” Lio says, “and we’re not trying to. We’ve got the same Sawyer’s mission of ‘doing the best we can for people,’ but we’re doing it our own way.”

Combining traditional Sawyer’s hospitality with a commitment to supporting Maine farmers and producers, Sawyer’s Market is back in business!

Sawyer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, closed on Sundays.

For more information contact: Lio Cook, 207-244-3315, or through sawyersswh.com.

Sawyer’s Market

344 Main Street

Southwest Harbor, Maine

207-244-3315

http://www.sawyersswh.com

Facebook: Sawyer’s Market Southwest Harbor