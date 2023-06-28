JAY — All are welcome to join the Sisters of Life for a special Vigil for Life on Saturday, July 8 at St. Rose of Lima Church on 1 Church Street in Jay.

The gathering, which will run from 4 to 8 p.m., will begin with Mass followed by a social and refreshments, a talk by a Sister of Life, and the exposition, adoration, and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

The Sisters of Life is a community that believes that every person’s life has deep meaning, purpose, and worth. The community offers crisis pregnancy help, hope and healing after abortion, and additional services to over 1,000 women each year. The sisters also host retreats for men and women who need a “spiritual recharging and reignition of their hopes.” The Sisters’ charism is primarily to love the human person.

For more information about the event, contact St. Rose of Lima Parish at 207-897-2173 or strose@portlanddiocese.org.