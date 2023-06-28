The top official in an Oxford County town is scolding some residents after their “disgusting” behavior prompted the deputy clerk to resign.

Angela Packard will leave her post at the Paris town office at the end of July, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal. She also serves as the town’s deputy tax collector, deputy treasurer and deputy registrar.

Packard’s resignation is the latest by a Maine official over dysfunction in the workplace, whether it be unruly behavior from the public and other town leaders or frustration over how government is run.

Town Manager Dawn Noyes told the Select Board during a meeting Monday that Packard resigned because of recent rude behavior by residents who bullied officials at the town office, the Sun Journal reported. Pay was also part of the reason for Packard’s resignation.

“That’s disgusting,” Select Board Chair Christopher Summers said. “We lost a good deputy clerk. It’s a black eye for this town.”