Music fans braved the rain on Tuesday night for a chance to see James Taylor perform in Bangor.

Taylor, who was joined by his All-Star Band, took the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater along the Bangor Waterfront as part of the Waterfront Concert Series.

Members of his band include Kate Markowitz, Dorian Holley, Henry Taylor, Andrea Zonn, Larry Goldings, Lou Marini, Walt Fowler, Michael Landau, Jimmy Johnson, Michito Sanchez and Steve Gadd.

The next performance in the Waterfront Concert series will be Weezer on Friday, June 30. The band will be joined by Future Islands and Joyce Manor.