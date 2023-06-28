This story will be updated.

Asylum Seekers protested outside the Portland Expo on Wednesday morning, before returning inside just before 10 a.m. to speak with the city manager.

Outside there were a lot of people talking and shouting. Families with very small children were among those protesting conditions at the temporary shelter.

Johnny Francisco, 18, from Angola said he left his home in January and has been living at the Expo since it opened. Conditions inside, he said, aren’t good. He’s concerned about the health of people, including pregnant women, inside.

“The problem is that we’re not sleeping in good conditions here. There are pregnant women there and sick people here. And also they are giving us expired foods,” Francisco said.

Francisco and others voiced concerns about where they will go next once the Portland Expo’s run as an emergency shelter comes to an end on Aug. 16.

Asylum seekers protested Wednesday over conditions inside the temporary shelter at the Portland Expo, as well as raised concerns about what happens to them when the shelter there closes in August. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

As of June 5, there were 88 asylum-seeking families still living at the Expo.

After Aug. 16, a building on Riverside Industrial Parkway will be rehabbed into a 180-bed emergency shelter for asylum seekers.

City leaders hope this will not only give them a place to stay but help reduce homeless encampments around the city.

The city will run shelter operations for the first 18 months, with the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition taking over after that.

The coalition said 80 percent of the people staying at the nearby Homeless Services Center are asylum seekers.

CBS 13 contributed to this report.