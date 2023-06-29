AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation announced today that Linda J. Conti, Esq., of Augusta has assumed the role of superintendent of the Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection. Conti brings decades of experience in law and consumer protection, including 20 years leading the Maine Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

In her new role, Conti oversees the nineteen employees of the Bureau as they work to protect Maine citizens from unfair and deceptive practices concerning consumer loans, credit sales, and debt collection. The Bureau is a division of the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

“During my service as Attorney General, Linda and I worked together to stand up to those trying to exploit Maine people. I was pleased to nominate her to this critical role,” said Gov. Janet Mills. “I thank Linda for her willingness to continue her service to the people of Maine in this new role, and the Maine Senate for her swift and unanimous confirmation.”

“I look forward to drawing on my decades of experience working to protect Maine people from unfair and deceptive practices,” said Conti. “I thank Governor Mills for nominating me to serve, and the Maine Senate for confirming me.”

“During her three decades in the Attorney General’s office, Linda Conti worked closely with the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation, and earned the respect and admiration of our staff,” said Anne Head, commissioner of the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation. “We are thrilled to officially welcome Linda to our Department.”

Conti was appointed by Mills to serve as acting superintendent in February following the retirement of Superintendent William Lund. In May Mills nominated Conti to finish the remainder of Lund’s term, which expires in April 2026. Conti’s nomination earned a unanimous endorsement from the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services on May 25, and unanimous confirmation by the Maine Senate on May 30.

Conti joined the Office of the Attorney General in May 1988 and served as Chief of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division from 2002 to 2022. She holds a B.A. from Wellesley College and a J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law.

In addition to her distinguished career in state government, Conti has served the people of Augusta as a city councilor since 2014.