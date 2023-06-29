Six students attending college within the University of Maine System have received the Maine Community Foundation’s Chet Jordan Leadership Awards. The awards are given annually to emerging leaders with the ability to turn a vision into reality and engage others to make lasting impacts on their community.

First-time recipients Lillian Bray of Woodland will attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Edgelynn Venuti of Robbinston will attend the University of Maine at Orono.

Second-time recipients Jasper Makowski of Dover-Foxcroft and Abigail Martin of Monroe attend the University of Maine at Orono. Hannah Boone of Patten attends University of Maine at Presque Isle and Casey Raymond of South Paris attends the University of Maine at Augusta.

Maine high school graduates are eligible to apply for the Chet Jordan Leadership Awards. The scholarships support post-secondary study in a certificate, two-year, or four-year undergraduate program through the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System, Maine Maritime Academy, or Maine vocational and technical schools.

The next deadline for the Chet Jordan Leadership Awards is April 15, 2024. For more information about scholarship opportunities from MaineCF, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

Friends and family established the scholarship in 1995 to honor Chet Jordan, a Portland-based businessman who had a deep sense of civic responsibility for his community and home state of Maine.

MaineCF has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. MaineCF manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.