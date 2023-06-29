PLYMOUTH, New Hampshire — Plymouth State University recognizes the students who have made the president’s list for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

The following local students made the list:

Cassidy Hanson of Stetson is majoring in exercise and sport physiology

Sarah Masterson of Hampden is majoring in elementary education.