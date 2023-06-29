A Texas man is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $350,000 from a Stonington woman’s home equity line of credit with the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Hampden.

Kyle Lawless Pollar, 26, of Justin, Texas, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to four counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

Justin, Texas, is a suburb of Fort Worth.

Pollar was released Wednesday on personal recognizance bail with conditions that he not contact the victim or the credit union. He was arrested in Texas on June 8.

Between Sept. 6 and 16, Pollar allegedly impersonated the victim to gain access to her account. On four different occasions, Pollar had money wired from the victim’s account to his account in Texas, the indictment, dated May 18, said. He allegedly received the money in cash and deposited it by cashier’s checks into different accounts in his name.

The four withdrawals totaled $360,889.

A trial date was tentatively set for Aug. 1.

If convicted, Pollar faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the wire fraud charges, up to 30 years on the bank fraud charge and a mandatory additional two-year sentence on the aggravated identity theft charges. He also could be ordered to pay restitution and fined up to $250,000 on the wire fraud and identity theft charges and up to $1 million on the bank fraud charge.