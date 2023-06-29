Local officials are on the lookout for a 29-year-old German citizen who was last known to be in the Auburn area.

Celeste Doghmi had been staying in the Auburn area at the end of July 2021, according to the Auburn Police Department. July 2021 was the last time that Doghmi’s family, who live out of the country, was able to contact the woman.

Doghmi, a 5-foot-2 Black woman who weighs around 110 pounds has brown eyes, and was last known to have brown hair.

Anyone with information about Doghmi can contact the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6653.