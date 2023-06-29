Flash flooding on Thursday afternoon has closed a number of roads across the state.

With doppler estimates showing that areas like Jay received up to 5 inches of rainfall in a very short period of time and Frenchville residents reporting more than 2 inches of rainfall in a 20-minute burst, many of Maine’s roadways are overflowing, according to National Weather Service reports.

A Weather Station in Frenchville reported 2.15" of rain in 20mins with a Thunderstorm and 3.22" in 1 hour. #MEwx #Maine — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) June 29, 2023 Doppler estimates are climbing over 5" in Jay. Considerable flash flooding is ongoing with road closures reported along Rt 133, Rt 4, and Rt 156. Torrential downpours continue in this region. pic.twitter.com/ttWAmdgi93 — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) June 29, 2023

Flash flooding can be extremely dangerous and lead to fatalities if proper precautions are not taken. Motorists are warned not to drive through flooded areas, especially when it is dark and difficult to judge the water depth.

Flash flooding can also cause significant erosion on roadways, posing risks to drivers. If flash flood warnings are issued in your area, or you are caught in a flash flood zone, be prepared to seek higher ground.

As of 6:45 p.m., Routes 2,4,133 and 156 in Jay were closed due to flooding. Flash flood warnings have been issued in areas of Somerset, Franklin and Aroostook counties.

Thunderstorms are expected to move eastward across the western and northern parts of the state throughout Thursday evening, with isolated showers expected across the state throughout Friday.