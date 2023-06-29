Holding signs, marching and chanting call and repeat messages, nearly three dozen workers and union representatives picketed in front of the Rockland UPS distribution center on Thursday. But this, they said, was only a practice as they brace for striking if the union and the company cannot agree on a new contract by the end of July.

The picketers included all of the facility’s delivery drivers as well as representatives of Teamsters Local 340, which represents UPS workers in Maine. It wasn’t an official strike though. Held outside of regular work hours, the aim was to drum up union support, officials said.

Thursday’s practice picket is one of several planned across the state at nine UPS distribution centers. The union and company leaders have been negotiating a contract since mid-April but if one isn’t reached by July 31, a strike is expected.

“It’s all about sending a message to the company that we’re solid, we’re united, we’re willing to fight for a contract that we should be proud of,” said Teamsters Local 340 President Brett Miller. “It’s time that the company comes to the table and bargains in good faith.”

Nearly three dozen workers and union representatives attended the practice picket Thursday. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Shepard

James York, the Rockland distribution center’s union shop steward, said working conditions have deteriorated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Changing company policies have led to longer and later working hours that are physically and emotionally taxing for delivery drivers and their families, he said.

“[UPS] made a ton of money during the pandemic and they want to continue this model,” York said. “They need to respect their workforce.”

Teamsters representatives walked away from the bargaining table with UPS officials this week after more than two months of negotiations, setting a Friday deadline for a final offer on an updated contract that meets workers’ demands. Those include setting limits on overtime hours, better wages and increased job security for part-time employees.

Without an agreement, union leadership say a nationwide strike of more than 340,000 full and part-time workers is “inevitable.” The union says it would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history, potentially halting millions of deliveries and putting a dent in the company’s revenue, which was more than $100 billion in 2022.

The next practice demonstration will take place Friday morning at the UPS facility in Brewer, where Miller expects high turnout from the center’s 125 drivers.