Machias Savings Bank is pleased to announce that it has donated an additional $25,000 to Mano en Mano to fund the expansion of Mano en Mano’s newest program, Rayitos de Sol Bilingual Childcare.

Rayitos de Sol is a bilingual (Spanish/English) child care center that provides accessible service to families in Washington and Hancock Counties including children of seasonal farm workers and immigrants. The center is designed to support children and families living both permanently and seasonally in Downeast Maine.

The new center in Milbridge will triple the operating capacity of Rayitos de Sol so that it can serve more local families and migrant families that come to the area to perform seasonal work. As the first and only of its kind in the area, the center provides childcare that celebrates the unique cultural heritage and identities of the community it serves, acting as a bridge to connect families from different backgrounds so that language and culture are valued and appreciated throughout the community.

“Supporting Mano en Mano in their economic, community-driven initiatives aligns with our purpose to help create thriving communities,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager Machias Savings Bank. “From their workforce development, housing, and now the childcare expansion, they directly impact economic revitalization in rural Maine, and we’re proud to help further that work. Machias Savings Bank does this by supporting the nonprofit with donations, but it’s a cause I believe so strongly in that I’m also a board member. It’s inspiring to see the difference they are making in the community.”

Rayitos de Sol opened its doors in January of 2021 and is currently operating at capacity, serving 12 children ages 1-5. This year, the program is expanding into a newly constructed building that will offer more space and infrastructure to serve approximately 40 students, create 8 full-time jobs, and allow families in the area to receive accessible childcare in order to meet their professional and economic goals.

“Rayitos de Sol Bilingual Childcare is a special place that will positively impact families and the Downeast community for generations to come. It is a space that celebrates identity, culture, and language and prioritizes the needs and growth of children and families,” said Juana Rodriquez-Vazquez, executive director of Mano en Mano. “We are still in the process of raising funds to complete the center and additional support from the public will help make this project possible. Every gift made will go to work right away to build this community space and help kids and families thrive. We are very grateful for support and donations can be made online at manomaine.org.”