OUT Maine, a statewide LGBTQ+* youth organization, is pleased to announce Cassie Cooper has joined its growing team as the school engagement coordinator, and Program Director Katie Lutts has been promoted to associate director.

Cassie Cooper (she/her) comes to OUT Maine from the Education profession where she taught elementary music for seven years. During that time she graduated with a masters in music education from Florida State University.

As an elementary music teacher, Copper advocated for teacher and student wellness on multiple school committees, leadership teams, as an education union representative, and continues to serve as the Maine Music Educators Association state secretary.

She has enjoyed making connections with students through music, developing strong communication skills by collaborating on projects with coworkers, and developing and leading staff training.

Cooper lives in Southern Maine with her partner and beagle mix. When she is not working, she enjoys skiing, playing video games, and lifting weights.

As the school engagement coordinator, Cooper will engage actively with Maine schools to encourage inclusivity and support for LGBTQ+ and all marginalized youth as part of OUT Maine’s initiative to expand and deepen its integrated school climate work.

Katie Lutts (she/her), has been promoted to associate director of the organization. Lutts was hired by OUT Maine in 2022 as the school engagement coordinator and was quickly promoted to program director. Now, as associate director, Lutts has a stronger leadership role in the organization. Prior to working at OUT Maine, Lutts had a 14-year career in education as a health and physical education instructor.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.

*LGBTQ+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer or Questioning.