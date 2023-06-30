The Maine Turnpike Authority is expecting the rainy weather to dampen the number of travelers this Fourth of July weekend compared with last year.

A total of 1,624,707 tolls on the Maine Turnpike are projected to be collected from Friday to Wednesday, down slightly from the 1,626,481 tolls collected in the same time period last year, according to Douglas D. Davidson, CFO and treasurer of the Maine Turnpike Authority. Friday is expected to be the biggest travel day on the Turnpike, followed by Tuesday.

Last Fourth of July weekend had much better weather than this year and 2021, but also saw Turnpike travel dip because of high gas prices.