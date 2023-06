Augusta

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. and are best viewed from Mill Park. The parade begins from the State Capitol at 10 a.m.

Bangor/Brewer

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and are viewable from the Bangor and Brewer waterfront areas. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Acme Road in Brewer and ends at West Market Square in Bangor. A car show with food trucks at the Bangor Waterfront starts at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the Chords for Cure XXVI concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Bar Harbor

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. and are viewable from the waterfront in downtown Bar Harbor. Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Bath

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. and are viewable from Waterfront Park. The Heritage Days Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel Lincoln, Centre, and Front streets.

Clinton

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Tradewinds Market.

Eastport

Fireworks begin at dusk at the waterfront. The Grand Independence Day Parade starts at 2 p.m.

Freeport

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. and are viewable from the Howard Place lot. Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Other events include the L.L. Bean 10K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, and a concert.

Greenville

Fireworks begin at dusk in East Cove over Moosehead Lake.

Houlton

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and are set off from Derby Hill. Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church on Main Street.

Lewiston/Auburn

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and are viewable from both sides of the river.

Limestone

Fireworks begin at dusk Monday over Limestone Pond.

Millinocket

Fireworks begin at dusk Monday. Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Northern Shopping Plaza. Children’s parade begins at 10 a.m. at Bangor Savings Bank.

Naples

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Parade begins at 2 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. and are viewable from the Pier and Palace Playland on the beach. Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Bell Tower on Temple Avenue.

Portland

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at the Eastern Prom. Fireworks will viewable from the Prom, East End Beach, Fort Allen Park, Amethyst Park, Baxter Boulevard, Payson Park, Martin’s Point on Veranda Street and Bug Light in South Portland.

Rangeley

Fireworks begin at dusk Monday and will be shot off from the Town Park. The Doll Carriage Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Rangeley Inn & Tavern and ends at the Town Park

Rockwood

The annual boat parade will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks will be held at the Birches Resort at dusk Sunday. Fireworks will also be held at the Birches Resort at dusk Tuesday.

Sanford

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Monday. Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Stilson streets.

York

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Short Sands Beach.