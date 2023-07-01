LEWISTON ­– This week Maine Dunkin’ franchisees and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have celebrated $49,000 in Iced Coffee Day grants to three Maine hospitals. The foundation is delivering the $1.6 million in funds raised on Dunkin Iced Coffee Day in May to local hospitals and fortifying its commitment to bringing the simple joys of childhood into the lives of kids battling hunger or illness.

The Maine hospitals receiving a 2023 Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day grant are:

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland received a grant for $32,000 and will use the funding to support the healthcare needs of its patients.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor received a grant for $12,000 to upgrade technology in pediatric patient rooms and purchase items for Brave Boxes given to children undergoing surgery.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston received a grant for $5,000 to support its Nutrition Center school gardens programming.

Since 2012 Maine Dunkin’ franchisees and the Joy in Childhood Foundation have given more than $500,000 in Iced Coffee Day funding to local hospitals and children.

Nationwide grant funding from the foundation will help hospitals expand their impact. These grants will fuel a variety of child life programming ranging from art, music and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to the provision of electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. These camps provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. The funds also support interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, and the staffing of child life specialists, among other initiatives.

These grants are part of a commitment by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, Dunkin’ and its franchisees to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids facing hunger or illness. Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to national and local nonprofits.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.