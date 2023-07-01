The reunion is happening. Milan Lucic is returning to Boston.

The rumored deal is on, according to Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic and TSN. He tweeted: “Milan Lucic has signed his deal with the Bruins, the big man is back in Boston where he won a Cup in 2011.″

The Bruins tweeted out a picture of Lucic shortly after.

The best journey takes you home 👊 pic.twitter.com/9JomW5Qz3s — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2023

Milan Lucic spent his first eight NHL seasons with the Bruins where he was a popular player and a key part of the 2011 Stanley Cup.

The 35-year-old was given permission by the Calgary Flames to talk to other teams before free agency started. He told LeBrun that Boston was still special to him.

“Obviously it’s a special place for me and it will always be a special place for me,” he said.

Lucic told LeBrun his main focus was “having the chance to win again.”

He’ll join James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie among new Bruins’ free agents.

Story by Matt Vautour, masslive.com