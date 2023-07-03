East Blue Hill Library announces Capital Campaign with July 12 kickoff party and online auction

The East Blue Hill Library is pleased to announce the public phase of a capital campaign to renovate and expand its 600-square-foot facility, the first major upgrade since the library was built in 1917. Interested members of the public are invited to a free kickoff party at Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The public is also invited to participate in an online auction, to include an eclectic mix of items and experiences, with all proceeds benefitting the campaign.

Auction items will include both physical items and unique experiences, including a guided tour of the Long Island Cemetery, tickets to Carnegie Hall, and the opportunity to name a character in an upcoming Jodi Picoult novel.

All members of the public are invited to participate in the online auction, sponsored by Stanley Subaru. The link to participate in the auction is auctria.events/EBHL.

The capital campaign, titled “The Next Chapter” seeks funding to meet three key goals: (1) improve accessibility by adding an ADA-compliant bathroom; (2) build community with the addition of a new reading and meeting room; and (3) improve energy efficiency by upgrading the existing building envelope.

The historical character of the building’s façade will be preserved, as the library is a charming example of shingle-style architecture. Elliott Architects of Blue Hill has been engaged for preliminary design work.

In 2020, the library trustees conducted an anonymous survey of the East Blue Hill community that showed strong support (75 percent in favor) for these improvements. The survey also indicated that more individuals would be willing to visit and to volunteer at the library with the inclusion of a bathroom facility.

More information about the campaign and the auction will be available at the kickoff party on July 12.

To learn more, contact Robin Clements, campaign chair, or Katherine Marsh, board president and librarian. Both can be reached at eastbluehilllibrary@gmail.com.