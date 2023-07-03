BELFAST — The Reading of Poetry by and about Rebecca Jessup and viewing her just published chapbook “Sorrows End” will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 37 Miller Street, Belfast, Sunday night July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event highlights works by a renowned local poet Jessup. The first edition of her new book “Sorrows End”, published posthumously by Goose River Press, will be available for sale at the event.

There will be refreshments, new books to buy and open dialogue. Her four children will be there and Irish music supplied by her son just back from Ireland, Adam Goldstein. Local poetry groups will be present to deliver poetry. The event is open to the public. It will also be available via Zoom. Please check uubelfast.com for the link on the day of the event.

Local bookstores may also sell the book by contacting the publisher at https://gooseriverpress.com/ or gooseriverpess@gmail.com). For more, contact Susan Coe at coe937217@gmail.com or Duncan Newcomer at 240-595-1717.