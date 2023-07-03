A Sullivan man was rescued Saturday night after he crashed his truck into the Union River in Ellsworth.

Christopher M. Coombs, 29, was driving a 2004 Ford Super Duty pickup truck on Shore Road about 10:50 p.m. when he went through a guardrail, down an embankment and into the Union River, according to the Ellsworth Police Department.

When Cpl. Roberto Angelo arrived at the scene, the water was already above the dashboard. He heard splashing coming from the river as officers looked for Coombs who began yelling for help.

Angelo went into the river and swam 15 feet to Coombs and pulled him back to shore, where they waited for the fire department to arrive, according to Ellsworth police.

Coombs was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Charges are pending, police said.