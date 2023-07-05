The Cannabis Business Operations program can be completed in 10 months

BANGOR — Beal University in Bangor has added a new diploma program to its cannabis line of studies. The Diploma in Cannabis Business Operations is a 100 percent online studies program that can be completed in just 10 months and prepares graduates to seek or obtain entry-level employment at a cannabis-related business.

“The Diploma Program in Cannabis Business Operations is a good first step in becoming an expert in an expanding industry where new opportunities are being revealed every day,” says Sarah Taylor-Laine, program director for Cannabis & Medicinal Plant Sciences at Beal University. “It is a good introduction to the cannabis field that includes an overview of foundational business topics including management and law as well as knowledge about cultivation, testing, and extraction methods, plus legal, regulatory, and operational considerations for dispensary and cultivation businesses.” Taylor-Laine added, “For anyone curious about opportunities in this business area, this could be their moment.”

Cannabis is thriving resulting from increasing legalization and the rising acceptance of cannabis use for both medical and recreational purposes. Recent news confirms that the U.S. cannabis market is one of the hottest business markets in the country. The U.S. cannabis market size was valued at USD $13.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2 percent from 2023 to 2030 – enormous opportunity for anyone interested in the business or science of cannabis.

Beal University now offers four programs that target the cannabis and medicinal plant sciences fields , including associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. The diploma program in Cannabis Business Operations is the shortest of the four programs at 10 months and is a good entry point for anyone interested in becoming a leader in the industry. Classes begin Sept. 5.

Founded in 1891 as Bangor Business College, Beal University has evolved into a comprehensive institution with diverse academic offerings that serve a wide range of students in the state of Maine and beyond. Beal focuses on providing programs that give students real-world skills for careers in high-demand fields. For more information visit beal.edu.