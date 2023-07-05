BANGOR — Columbia Street Baptist Church is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rev. Michael Longfellow as its new preaching pastor. A special “installation” service will take place on Sunday, July 9 at 9 a.m., followed by a coffee and muffins reception.

Rev. Longfellow comes to Columbia Street Baptist Church with a wealth of experience, having previously served as the senior pastor of Granite Hill Church in Hallowell. In addition to his pastoral duties, Rev. Longfellow also works full-time for hospice. He holds a BA theology degree from LIFE Pacific College and is a devoted family man, having been married for 19 years and blessed with three children.

“Our congregation has been inspired by Michael’s challenging message, urging us to live consciously aware of our interactions with those around us. His personal stories shed light on how Scripture can guide us in our daily lives,” remarked Les Swartz.

Janet Robbins added, “Pastor Michael’s uplifting messages consistently demonstrate how we can integrate faith into our everyday experiences. His personable nature, compassion, and excellent communication skills make him an exceptional leader.”

Columbia Street Baptist Church invites the community to join in welcoming Pastor Michael to downtown Bangor. For those unable to attend in person, our services are live-streamed on Facebook and archived on Youtube. Established in 1846, Columbia Street Baptist Church has been faithfully ministering to the people of Bangor for 177 years.

To learn more about Columbia Street Baptist Church, please visit our website at https://csbcbangor.org/. You can also stay connected with us through our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CSBCBangor and find our archived services on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@columbiastreetbaptistchurc6552.