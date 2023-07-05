ORONO — An Italian astronomer will discuss the discoveries of Galileo Galilei and how his lens — literally and figuratively — shaped our understanding of the universe in two upcoming talks at Versant Power Astronomy Center.

Elena Lazzaretto, a science communicator at the Planetarium of Padova in Padua, Italy, will present “Discover the Sky with Galileo” at 2 p.m. on July 7 and 14, during which she will discuss how the renowned Renaissance astronomer laid the foundation for modern astronomy. Also on July 14, Lazzaretto will present “From Galileo to JWST: Uncovering the Universe,” at 7 p.m., in which she will describe the astronomical revelations achieved by using telescopes, including the groundbreaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online, or by phone at 207-581-1341.

These shows are made possible by the International Planetarium Society, which named Lazzaretto the winner of its 2023 Week in the United States professional development competition. The society is a global association of planetarium professionals and has nearly 700 members from 40 countries who represent schools, colleges and universities, museums and other public facilities.