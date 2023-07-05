SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings, Maine’s oldest bank, pledged a $30,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine, which will help BGCSM expand its programming in York County. The programming at Biddeford Middle School is led by Zack Mullin, who joined the BGCSM in 2021.

In a recent study by the Afterschool Alliance, it is estimated that 40,000 children in Maine do not have after-school care.

“BGCSM programming can make a big difference in the community, and keep children safe and out of trouble,” said Bob Quentin, CEO of Saco & Biddeford Savings. “We hope this donation will assist the Club in their mission to empower young people and encourage them to reach their full potential.”

BGCSM serves hundreds of youth annually with after-school and summer programs that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles and character development.

“This Boys & Girls Club 21st Century Program at Biddeford Middle School allows us to meet kids where they are and provide programming that directly impacts their needs,” said Brian Elowe, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine. “Through small classes, tutoring, and recreational experiences, we can focus on increasing academic performance in a safe and enriching environment. We are immensely grateful to Saco & Biddeford Savings and the Maine Department of Education for making this program possible.”

This programming is made possible thanks to BGCSM’s partnership with the Biddeford Public Schools and Apex Youth Connection.