The accolades just keep coming for Maine high school basketball phenom Cooper Flagg.

Flagg was invited to the exclusive National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, which is reserved for the very best high school players in the country.

Not only did the 6-foot-9 rising junior from Newport get an invite, he ended up being named camp MVP after leading his team to the camp championship, averaging more than 22 points, nine rebounds, a steal and two blocks per game.

Dozens of current and past NBA players have attended the camp since its founding in 1994.

Flagg currently plays high school basketball for top prep school Montverde Academy in Florida.