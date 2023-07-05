High humidity levels will make it feel like nearly 100 degrees in parts of the state on Thursday.

With air temperatures in the high 80s and 90s across the state and relative humidity projected to reach 80 and 90 percent on Thursday morning, the heat index will feel like high 90s, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory has been issued for Thursday afternoon for areas of Oxford, York and Cumberland county, where the heat index is expected to feel like 96 degrees between 1 p.m. and dusk, according to the Gray NWS office.

Air temperatures are expected to reach a high of 86 in Augusta and Rumford Thursday, but will feel like 89 degrees by 5 p.m.

Air temperatures are expected to be high inland as well, with Bangor projected to see a high of 89 tomorrow and temperatures reaching 91 degrees in Millinocket. Highs around 90 degrees are also expected in Caribou and Houlton.

However, it will likely feel like 96 degrees in those areas by 5 p.m. Thursday because of humidity and other weather factors.

Both people and pets can easily contract heat stroke or heat sickness during long periods of high temperatures, so it is recommended to limit time outside. If outdoor work is necessary, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Meanwhile, temperatures along the eastern coast will remain more moderate, with Eastport expected to reach 71 degrees, and a high of 79 expected in Bar Harbor. However, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Down East Maine this evening, and some flash flooding and high-tide flooding could occur. Heavy rain is in the forecast with potential for flash flooding and multiple rounds of thunderstorms forming along a front expected to move across the state throughout the weekend. Multiple showers and storms across the Downeast. Multiple rounds of storms are expected. Storms have the potential to produce Gusty Winds, Small Hail and Heavy Rain. !Watch out! Deadly Cloud-to-Ground Lightning is happening. Seek Shelter #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/HMVwPLErnX — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) July 5, 2023