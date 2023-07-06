Deidre Heber, DO recently joined Northern Light Women’s Health in Bangor. She earned her medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford and completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Heber’s clinical interests include contraception, high-risk pregnancies, hormone replacement therapy, minimally invasive surgery for abnormal bleeding, and pelvic pain.

As a well-rounded OB/GYN, Dr. Heber says, “I am an advocate for ensuring our patients are involved in decisions about their body, taking care of the patient as it aligns with their concerns and the highest standard of care.”

Dr. Heber is open for referrals. To contact Northern Light Women’s Health in Webber West, Suite 141, please call 207-973-4670.