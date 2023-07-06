LEWISTON, Maine — City crews pulled a car out of the Androscoggin River in Lewiston after the submerged vehicle was spotted by a passerby on Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to the area off Island Avenue, which is near Main and Canal streets, at around 10:30 a.m. after the vehicle was spotted, the Sun Journal reported.

Divers entered the water a couple hours later and found a light colored 4-door BMW submerged in the water there. No one was inside the car and no body was found in the search, and the vehicle was removed from the river at around 12:45 p.m.

An investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the river is ongoing, but an initial investigation revealed that the car appeared to have rolled through a chain link fence before crashing into the water, according to the Sun Journal.