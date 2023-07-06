SEARSPORT — The First Congregational Church of Searsport welcomes the Katahdin Valley Boys on Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m. for the next concert in the 2023 Concert Series. The church is located at 8 Church Street..

The Katahdin Valley Boys is one of Maine’s most popular and respected Bluegrass Bands and has been entertaining audiences throughout New England since 1998. Recognized by both the Academy of Country Music and the Maine Country Music Association as Bluegrass Band of The Year, respectively, they always present a top-quality show.

Selections for this concert will include contemporary, traditional and gospel Bluegrass music. Their repertoire features versatility in tight harmonies, smooth vocals and flashy instrumentals in an engaging, light hearted, family friendly format that is sure to have your toes tapping.

Join us for an hour of uplifting music, sure to please people of all ages. Admission by donation.